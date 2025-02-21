Age of Mythology: Retold Immortal Pillars expansion's new 'noble' myth units detailed

Age of Mythology: Retold is slated to receive its first major expansion soon, and the development team at Microsoft is releasing deep dives into its new elements every weekend. Previously, the upcoming "evil" myth units of the Immortal Pillars Chinese mythology-focused expansion were detailed. Now, it's time for the "noble" myth units to get their turn in the spotlight.

Described as the Four Auspicious Beasts, the first of the bunch is Baihu, a Heroic Age unit available to Rushou followers. This white tiger adaptation is a melee unit with the ability to immobilize a unit and deal a rush of damage quickly, with any other enemies nearby getting blasted away. It's described as a perfect unit for wreaking havoc on formations.

Next arrives the Xuanwu, a Mythic Age unit available to all Chinese gods. This well-armored, two-headed is a combination of a tortoise and a snake, and it can be both a land unit and a water unit. The snake half can even spit venom at enemies from a range.

There is, of course, a dragon in the mix, with Qinglong coming in to fill that role for the god Gonggong during the Mythic Age. This auspicious beast has a special ability to damage units in an area of effect using blasts of water.

The last unit detailed today is the Mythic Age unit Zhuque for Zhurong followers. This fiery bird is a support unit, offering its useful shield ability to temporarily protect itself and nearby friendly squads and boost everyone's armor values. It also has a special rapid healing ability that players can activate via the Song of Midsummer technology.

Pre-orders for Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars are now available across the Microsoft Store and Steam with a $19.99 price tag. The expansion will be released on March 4. This is the same day that the real-time strategy game launches on the PlayStation 5.