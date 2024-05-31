Ahead of its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 picks up FCC certification

If recent rumors and leaks are to be believed, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is going to be more or less similar to the current generation Galaxy Z Fold5. It is reported that the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 will pack the same battery and camera specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold5.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to pack a wider outer display this year, making the front display more usable, especially for apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc., as the slim outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold5 made the whole UI look cramped.

It is also reported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with symmetrical bezels on the front display, along with a back that looks similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, ahead of its launch, the foldable has picked up the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

The device was spotted with the model number SM-F956U. The certification reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with connectivity options including 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC, WPT, and UWB.

The certification also shows us the design of the Galaxy Z Fold6, which looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold5, with a larger inner screen that folds in the middle, and a cover screen in the front. The listing also confirms that the phone will support wireless charging and the 5G network, which is expected from this premium device.

The charging adapter is listed with the model number EP-TA800, while the wireless charger has the model number EP-P5400. The Galaxy Z Fold6 will have a USB-C port for charging.

Besides, other connectivity options, the phone will also support Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, which supports up to 1300mps. This ensures better speeds in areas with smaller areas of coverage. Wi-Fi 5.8GHz is also considered to be the most preferred frequency for gaming and file streaming.