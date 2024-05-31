When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Ahead of its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 picks up FCC certification

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hero image

If recent rumors and leaks are to be believed, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is going to be more or less similar to the current generation Galaxy Z Fold5. It is reported that the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 will pack the same battery and camera specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold5.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to pack a wider outer display this year, making the front display more usable, especially for apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc., as the slim outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold5 made the whole UI look cramped.

It is also reported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with symmetrical bezels on the front display, along with a back that looks similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, ahead of its launch, the foldable has picked up the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

FCC Galaxy Z Fold6

The certification also shows us the design of the Galaxy Z Fold6, which looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold5, with a larger inner screen that folds in the middle, and a cover screen in the front. The listing also confirms that the phone will support wireless charging and the 5G network, which is expected from this premium device.

FCC Galaxy Z Fold6

The charging adapter is listed with the model number EP-TA800, while the wireless charger has the model number EP-P5400. The Galaxy Z Fold6 will have a USB-C port for charging.

FCC Galaxy Z Fold6

Besides, other connectivity options, the phone will also support Wi-Fi 5.8GHz, which supports up to 1300mps. This ensures better speeds in areas with smaller areas of coverage. Wi-Fi 5.8GHz is also considered to be the most preferred frequency for gaming and file streaming.

