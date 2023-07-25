AI-generated review summaries are now available in the Microsoft Store

At its annual developer conference in May 2023, Microsoft announced several AI-focused features for Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store. The latter got a few improvements for developers, a dedicated hub for apps utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, and AI-generated review summaries. Microsoft released the promised AI hub several weeks ago, and now review summaries are rolling out to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft wants to use artificial intelligence to help customers navigate the sea of feedback. Some apps have thousands of reviews, which makes it hard to understand what people think about a particular program or game. A generated review will give you a quick glimpse into the app's strengths and weaknesses, plus a list of features users particularly like. Here is a summary the Microsoft Store generated for Clipchamp, Windows 11's inbox video editor:

Users love Clipchamp for its ease of use and variety of editing tools. It's a great option for beginners and offers a lot of great features for social media content creation. Despite some glitches and issues, it is a solid editor for anyone getting started with video editing. Recommended for those who want to make simple to intermediate content for YouTube Shorts, Tik Tok, and Instagram. Reviewers liked these features: Easy, Variety, Social Media.

According to Rudy Huyn, Microsoft's lead architect of the Microsoft Store, AI-powered summarization is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the United States. The feature is available in all channels, not only Dev or Canary. Sadly, there is no information about availability in other countries and languages.

You can check out the feature by updating the Microsoft Store to the latest version, opening an app listing with multiple reviews, and scrolling to the Ratings and Reviews section. The Microsoft Store will generate a summary with a neat Bing Chat-like animation. To browse reviews in the old-school way, click the See all link.