AirPods Max with USB-C to support lossless audio and ultra-low latency

Ditching the lightning port that has been a part of the Apple ecosystem for more than 12 years, Apple upgraded the AirPods Max last year with USB-C. Today, the company announced two new upgrades coming to AirPods Max with USB-C. The headset will get lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio support with iOS 18.4, iPad OS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 updates that are coming next month.

The lossless audio technology will allow the headset to offer better sound quality; however, it may experience more bandwidth because of it. Apple says that following the update, the headset will offer lossless audio up to 24-bit, 48 kHz, which will ensure that users can enjoy the songs the way artists have created them. The technology isn't new for Apple. It has been present in Apple Music since 2021, but it will be only next month that the company's over-ear headphones will get its support.

The expense of more bandwidth that comes with the introduction of lossless audio is probably the main reason why the feature will only work when the AirPods Max is connected via USB-C rather than wirelessly. Furthermore, the feature is not compatible with AirPods Max with a lightning port. So, if you were looking for a reason to get the USB-C version, you now have one.

The ultra-low latency audio will be especially helpful for gamers. It’ll ensure there’s no lag in the game sound, as even the slightest delay can make the difference between winning and losing.

In addition to all these, Apple also announced that its USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable is available for purchase from today. Users can get it for $39 from Apple’s online store and authorized resellers. The cable will allow users to connect their iPhone, iPad, or AirPods Max to devices featuring 3.5 mm audio ports.