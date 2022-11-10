Alba and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun are free on the Epic Games Store

Double giveaways from the Epic Games Store show no signs of stopping, as the latest refresh on the weekly promotion has now brought in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The new duo replaces last week's Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament giveaways.

Released in 2020, Alba arrives as a casual adventure game where you are trying to save the endangered wildlife on a fictional island. You will be rescuing animals, cleaning up the island, cataloguing local wildlife, and campaigning to stop a major construction that will end a local nature reserve.

Here's how the developer Ustwo Games, the studio behind Monument Valley titles, describes this experience:

"Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it."

Next up is Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, a real-time tactics experience akin to the classic Commandos games. Set in Japan around the Edo period, the game has you taking control of five characters with unique abilities as they take out opponents and finish objectives across challenging maps.

Developer Mimimi Games describes its game as follows:

"Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy monasteries or hidden camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact."

The Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun giveaways will remain active on the Epic Games Store until November 17, with another freebie promotion set to take their place on the same date.