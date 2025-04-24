Alien: Isolation, NHL 25, and available on Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

The Xbox Free Play Days promotion from Microsoft is back with another wave of fresh games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members to play for no extra cost. This weekend, the company has three fresh games to try: Alien Isolation, Make Way, and NHL 25. Game Pass members can jump in right away, and any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players decide to purchase the games afterward.

Up first, Alien: Isolation is here for horror fans. Set in the same universe as the movies, the Creative Assembly-developed game has Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, as the protagonist for a whole new stealth adventure. The gameplay focuses on evasion and resource management, with limited ammunition and tools to distract the Alien.

Next, Make Way comes in as a top-down multiplayer racing game. Focused on couch co-op play, the game has a unique twist where players actually build the track prior to the race, with options including increasingly complex pieces and hazards.

Lastly, NHL 25 slides in as the latest entry in the ice hockey sports franchise from EA. Like almost every year, the company says that this entry has even better AI, better controls and responsiveness, advanced franchise mode, and even more realistic visuals.

Here are the three latest Free Play Days games and their supported platforms:

Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Make Way - $7.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

NHL 25 - $20.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, April 27, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect the next round of games to enter the ongoing program next Thursday as well.