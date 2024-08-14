Alienware's upcoming 27-inch monitor can switch from high resolution to high refresh rates

Some gamers want to play PC games with a high-resolution monitor, while others want one with a fast refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience. Today, Dell's Alienware division announced a 27-inch monitor that will let PC gamers get both by switching from a 4K mode to one with a much faster refresh rate.

In an email press release, the new 27-inch Alienware AW2725QF 4K Dual-Resolution Gaming Monitor will allow gamers to use the display with a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate, which would be good for slower-paced RPG or adventure games. However, with a push of one button, this monitor can switch to a FHD 1,920 x 1,080 panel with a fast 360Hz refresh rate. This works better with first-person shooter and action games to help smooth out the motion on the screen.

Alienware says:

When a native 4K display switches to FHD mode, four pixels are combined into one, allowing the refresh rate to double to 360Hz. This technology enables gamers to choose between a higher refresh rate or higher resolution, depending on their gaming preferences.

The IPS monitor also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology to cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering while playing games. It also has a DCI-P3 95% color space, supports Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 600, and a 0.5ms response time. It also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is an eARC port for connecting a speaker. Those ports can also support connecting a game console like an Xbox Series X with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port.

The new Alienware 27-inch AW2725QF 4K Dual-Resolution Gaming Monitor will launch first in China on August 15. It will become available worldwide on September 12, and in the US, it will be priced at $599.99.