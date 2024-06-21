Alleged dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 suggest the ‘crease' is here to stay

We are slowly approaching Samsung's Unpacked event, which is slated for July 10 in Paris, where the company is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 along with other Galaxy products. Previous leaks and rumors have all spilled a lot of alleged details about the upcoming foldables, and the fresh leak gives us more insight.

A new set of images of the alleged dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 have leaked online, courtesy of 9To5Google (via Sonny Dickson), which corroborates most of the previous leaks but dashes some important ones we earlier had for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The leaked images of the dummy units of the Galaxy Z Fold6 show a minimal design upgrade over the last-gen Galaxy Z Fold5. While previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold6 would pack a wider outer display, the aspect ratios of both devices seem largely unchanged. Another important thing that the dummy units highlight is the crease on the foldable display, which doesn't seem to be going away this year.

Gallery: Galaxy Z Fold6 Dummy Units

The dummy units highlight the boxier design and squared corners, which were leaked in previous reports. Moreover, the camera module seems slightly different, but that may be because of the color of the dummy unit.

The dummy unit of the Galaxy Z Flip6 highlights a boxier design for the clamshell as well. One of the things that would bother fans of the awaiting Galaxy Z Flip6 is that even though it was reported that Samsung is expected to reduce the display crease this year, the dummy unit suggests otherwise, and it seems like the crease is here to stay.

Gallery: Galaxy Z Flip6 Dummy Units

The camera module on the Galaxy Z Flip6, however, looks more protruding on the back compared to the Galaxy Z Flip5. It may be because of the speculated new primary camera sensor.

It is important to understand that these are leaked dummy units, and they in no way represent the actual design of the devices. The final versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 may differ significantly.