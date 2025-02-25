Alleged Galaxy Z Fold7 looks quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 in leaked CAD renders

A lot has already been said about Samsung's flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7. This year's Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to feature a bigger display, with the cover display rumored to measure 6.49 inches. But that's not all—Samsung's much-anticipated triple-screen foldable, rumored to be called the Galaxy G Fold, is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Now, CAD renders of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold7 have surfaced, and at first glance, the device looks strikingly similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold6. The renders, courtesy of a collaboration between reliable leaker OnLeaks and Android Headlines, also reveal some interesting information about the device.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold7 will measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded. Interestingly, when folded, it is tipped to measure just 9.5mm, including the camera bump. And when you take the camera bump out of the equation, it measures around 9mm. While the device may look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6, based on the leaked measurements, it is about 1.1mm thinner than the Z Fold6, and even 0.4mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition.

Despite its slim design, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is still not thin enough to beat the world's thinnest book-style foldable, the recently launched OPPO Find N5, which measures just 4.2mm. The report also adds that the Galaxy Z Fold7 will feature an 8.2-inch inner display, and 6.5-inch outer display, corroborating a previous leak.

Coming to the dimensions of the device, it is tipped to measure 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm, suggesting a wider display than last year. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could power this year's foldable, but the battery is rumored to stay at 4,400mAh, the same as last year's Galaxy Z Fold6.

The cameras are expected to get an upgrade with a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto cameras on the back. There is a rumor that Samsung may install a digitizer inside the Galaxy Z Fold7, however, the company is expected to ditch its old technology in favor of AES technology, used in Apple Pencil.