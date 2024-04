Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro crucial details revealed in TUV and BIS certifications

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Last year, Samsung skipped the launch of its premium wireless earbuds and instead launched the affordable Galaxy Buds FE. Well, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get a successor this year. The purported Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has been spotted on the TUV and BIS certification websites, revealing some crucial details about the upcoming TWS.

According to the TUV certification, the alleged Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's case packs a 500 mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While each earbud of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro packed 58 mAh batteries, the details for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro haven't been revealed yet. However, it is expected that there will be no change in the battery capacity of each earbud in the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Notably, the alleged Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also paid a visit to the BIS certification website. It was spotted carrying model number "EB-BR630ABY" on both TUV and BIS certification websites. Besides, the product surfacing on the BIS certification website also hints that the product is India-bound. It is also speculated that the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will improve in audio quality, design, and other features.

The next Unpacked event is scheduled for July, when the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Some rumors suggest that we will see new color options for both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch in seven different color options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be offered in five different color options.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at the next Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. There are also rumors that Samsung could also unveil a new product, the Galaxy Ring, which it showcased at the MWC event in February.

Source: 91Mobiles