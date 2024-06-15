Alleged spec sheet of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 suggests two key upgrades

Recently, an alleged spec sheet of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 surfaced online, suggesting minor changes over its predecessor. Then, soon after the specs leak, dummy units of the Galaxy Z Fold6 popped up online, giving us a peek at what to expect at the Unpacked event next month, where Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6.
Now, Smartprix has shared an alleged spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip6, which is also set to be unveiled next month. According to the leaked spec sheet, Samsung has packed two key upgrades with the Galaxy Z Flip6 over the Galaxy Z Flip5. For the most part, the clamshell phone appears to have the same specifications as its Galaxy Z Flip5.
If the leaks are true, then the Galaxy Z Flip6 could come with a 4,000mAh battery, a 300mAh bump from the current Galaxy Z Flip5. There is no mention of the charging speeds in the leaked info, but it is expected to be capped at 25W.
The camera is another area where the Galaxy Z Flip6 might get an upgrade. Earlier, a leak surfaced suggesting that this year's clamshell could pack a 50MP primary camera, and the latest leak corroborates the previous leak. The leaked detailed spec sheet mentions a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, expected to be the same as found on the Galaxy Z Fold5.
However, the other cameras seem to be unchanged, and it would remain a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and that's where the upgrade ends. Yes, the price is also said to have increased by $100 for all storage variants compared to the Galaxy Z Flip5, and that could count as an upgrade.
The main display is speculated to be a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 2640 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is expected to be a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED with 720x768 pixels, which is the same as the Galaxy Z Flip5, but it could see an increase in peak brightness.
Unfortunately, this year as well, there will be no DeX support for the Galaxy Z Flip6. However, there could be some improvements, such as a minimal folding screen crease and a thinner hinge. The phone is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options.
