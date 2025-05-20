Amazon Prime Air expands its delivery list and uses a new drone for faster deliveries

Amazon Prime Air, the drone delivery service by Amazon, has updated the list of items it can deliver via drones. Amazon recently received approval from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), allowing it to deliver a long list of electronic items by drone. This list includes iPhone, AirPods, AirTags, Ring doorbells, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and Alpha Grillers instant-read food thermometers.

Exciting update in drone delivery from Amazon: Prime Air is now expanding its selection to include popular electronics with lithium-ion batteries, like phones, AirTags, and even grilling thermometers.



Customers who are in eligible areas for drone delivery in Texas and Arizona… pic.twitter.com/wQSpUTE4tu — Amazon (@amazon) May 20, 2025

In addition, Amazon is now using MK30 drones to deliver products. The use of these drones has reportedly helped streamline their entire delivery process. Unlike before, customers are no longer required to go outside and place a QR code on the ground to receive their deliveries. Furthermore, Amazon now provides the exact time at which the drone will deliver the package to your location within five minutes of placing the order.

Amazon began drone deliveries in 2022. However, the company has been very slow to expand the service to new cities. Currently, it only delivers in College Station, Texas, and the West Valley of the Phoenix, Arizona metro area. Additionally, unlike most standard deliveries, which are free, Amazon drone deliveries are paid.

That said, if you are wondering how you can opt for drone delivery, you need to select the drone delivery option at the time of product checkout. However, it's important to note that this option is only available for products that weigh 5 pounds or less.

After that, you need to select a delivery spot at your address. It could be anywhere, such as your lawn or driveway. Once you have selected a delivery spot, the same spot will be used for all your future drone deliveries until you manually change it.

When the drone arrives with your package at your location, it apparently descends to approximately 13 feet above the ground and carefully monitors the delivery spot to ensure that no obstructions, such as pets, are present before dropping the package. You can find the announcement post here on Amazon's website.