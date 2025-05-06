Amazon Q Developer Gen AI code assistant now available on GitHub

Amazon Q Developer is a generative AI code assistant for software developers. Until now, Amazon Q Developer was available as an extension or a plugin for JetBrains, VS Code, Visual Studio, Command Line, and Eclipse. Today, Amazon announced the preview of Amazon Q Developer for GitHub.

This new Amazon Q Developer for GitHub preview is available for free and doesn't even need an AWS account. Developers can access it inside GitHub.com and GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and it can help developers throughout the entire software development lifecycle, including coding, testing, deploying, and more. Amazon Q Developer can also automatically generate a pull request for review.

While most other Gen AI code assistants focus on vibe coding, Amazon Q Developer focuses on large-scale enterprise workloads such as .NET porting from Windows to Linux, mainframe application modernization, VMware workload migration and modernization, and Java upgrades.

Here's how developers can get started with Amazon Q Developer for GitHub:

Install the Amazon Q Developer application from the GitHub Marketplace.

Get started with Amazon Q Developer in an issue by adding either the Amazon Q development agent label or Amazon Q transform agent label, or by creating a new pull request for a code review.

(Optional) Register your Amazon Q Developer app installation with your AWS account to increase your usage limits

Matheus Guimaraes, Developer Advocate at AWS, wrote the following regarding the Amazon Q Developer for GitHub preview launch:

Using Amazon Q Developer in GitHub is like having a full-stack developer that you can collaborate with to develop new features, accelerate the code review process, and rely on to enhance the security posture and quality of your code. You can also use it to automate migration from Java 8 and 11 applications to Java 17 making it much easier to get started on that migration project that you might have been postponing for a while.

It will be interesting to see how Amazon Q Developer fares against market leaders such as GitHub Copilot in attracting developers.