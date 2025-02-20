Amazon to shut down its Android Appstore and Coins program

Last year, it was announced Amazon Appstore on Windows would be discontinued starting March 5, 2025, after Microsoft ended support for Android apps in Windows 11. It came as a shocker for everyone, especially Windows 11 users, as the feature only lasted for two years.

Now, Amazon has once again surprised Android app developers by announcing that it will shut down the Appstore on Android on August 20, 2025. According to a post shared by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Amazon is sending a notice to developers highlighting that they will no longer be able to submit new apps to the Appstore.

The notice also mentions several key points:

Amazon Appstore for Android devices Starting today, you will no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Android devices.

You may continue to submit updates to your existing live apps on Amazon Appstore for Android devices up until service is discontinued on August 20, 2025.

Starting today, amazon.co.jp customers will no longer be able to make in-app purchases (IAPs) on the Amazon Appstore for Android devices. IAPs will continue to be available in other marketplaces until August 20, 2025.

Amazon has also updated its support page, confirming that along with the Appstore on Android, its Coins program will also be discontinued on August 20, 2025. Additionally, as of February 20, 2025, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase.

Amazon Coins were a digital currency that could be used to purchase apps and games on Amazon's Appstore. "Any Coins you have purchased that remain in your account after August 20, 2025, will be refunded," Amazon added. The company did state that the Appstore will continue to run on Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.