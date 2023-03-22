AMD 23.3.2 driver brings support for Resident Evil 4 remake, The Last of Us Part I

AMD is back with its second graphics driver update for March. The new WHQL-certified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 is aimed at bringing optimizations for two zombie-based remakes releasing this month, support for additional Vulkan extensions, and bug fixes.



Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake is releasing on March 24, while Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part I has a March 28 launch date, and both games get official support with this driver. AMD hasn't detailed what sort of improvements this update is shipping with specifically for the two titles, but it is a recommended install for anyone looking to jump in.

Several crash fixes and bugs affecting the Performance Metrics Overlay are among the issues solved in this driver too:

Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Application crash may be observed while playing Genshin Impact™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6750 XT.

Corruption may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.

The Performance Tuning Stress Test may intermittently lower GPU usage before test completion.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.

Meanwhile, these are the known issues still being worked on by the driver team:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.

AMD graphics users can upgrade to the Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 driver via the Radeon Settings app on windows. A standalone link can also be found on the driver's release notes page here. Due to a corruption bug, the Factory Reset option when installing has been disabled in this release.