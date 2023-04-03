AMD 23.4.1 driver has Last of Us Part 1 optimizations and a blurry browser video fix

The first AMD graphics driver of April is here. The Adrenalin Edition 23.4.1 release brings support for the soon-releasing title Meet Your Maker, more changes aimed at The Last of Us, and a handful of bug fixes.

AMD's last driver update, 23.3.2, already brought support for The Last of Us Part 1, but this one is specifically bringing "game optimizations" to it. The company hasn't detailed what sort of benefits players will see in this driver over the previous release, but it is a recommended install for anyone jumping in.

With all the issues the Naughty Dog game is seeing on PC, fans will probably appreciate any help they can get to stabilize the highly-anticipated port.

As for fixed issues, there is good news for those who have been experiencing blurry videos in browsers while using some GPUs from the red team:

Video playback in browsers using hardware acceleration may appear blurry on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.

Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently disappear when playing full-screen videos from STEAM™.

Here are the known issues being worked on by AMD's engineers:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Water corruption in Hogwarts Legacy™ may occur on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 580.

Blocky water corruption in Red Dead Redemption 2™ may occur using Vulkan® API.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.1 driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app that's available on Windows. A standalone installation can also be performed by downloading the driver from the link found in the release notes here. The Factory Reset option is still disabled from use in this release as AMD performs fixes on an operating system corruption issue.