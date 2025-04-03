AMD allegedly preps army of RX 9070 GRE, RX 9060 (XT) to overwhelm Nvidia RTX 5070 & 5060

AMD announced the Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs at the end of February this year. We reviewed the RX 9070 XT and were very impressed by the card, so much so that it scored 10 out of 10 for gaming and 9 out of 10 in AI.

If you want a brief performance idea, the 9070 XT is almost as fast as the Nvidia 5070 Ti while being cheaper (outside of heavy ray tracing and path tracing), and the RX 9070 non-XT is much faster than the RTX 5070 in rasterization while also being close to the same performance in intense ray tracing.

Overall, it is a successful launch from Team Red, and CEO Dr. Lisa Su has already confirmed that the Radeon division has managed to sell ten times more 9070 XT GPUs at launch than previous generations (source: 普普通通Tony大叔 on YouTube via PCMag).

While AMD has confirmed that a high-end premium tier GPU like a 9090 XTX or 9080 XT is not coming anytime soon, the company will continue competing with Nvidia in the mid-segment.

According to a new report by Chinese outlet ITHome, AMD is allegedly preparing a new 9070 series card called the RX 9070 GRE. Given that the company has released multiple GRE-labelled cards the rumor may not be completely unfounded.

However, there are no specification details or any other information. We know the vanilla 9070 also packs 16 GB VRAM like the XT model, but with fewer compute units (56 in total). Thus, the GRE may have a similar memory configuration but with even fewer CUs than the RX 9070, assuming AMD will employ the same die for the purported 9070 GRE.

Meanwhile, AMD is also working on its RX 9060 lineup that is expected to be unveiled sometime this quarter (Q2 2025). If you have noticed, AMD has changed its nomenclature again to better align with the names of Nvidia cards; so the 9070 series is competing with the 5070 series and the 9060 will be rivalling the 5060 series.

Thus, AMD's 9070 GRE may be a nice middle ground card that could serve to completely throttle the upcoming Nvidia 5060 and Ti GPUs while also offering decent value. We will have to wait to see if such an SKU is indeed being made by AMD.

However, do note that GRE SKUs often land in the east in places like China first before a wider launch worldwide.