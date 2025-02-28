AMD details Windows 11 AI performance gains on RX 9070 XT vs 7900

AMD has announced its new RDNA 4-based RX 9070 series desktop graphics cards today. Aside from improvements related to gaming that we covered in this article, AMD has also incorporated major AI advancements this time.

AMD says that it has added new dedicated math pipelines for ML acceleration that are primed for better performance with narrower data types. The new GPUs also gain support for FP8 (8-bit floating point) including BF8 (Brain Float 8)/FP8 E4M3 and HF8 (half precision float)/FP8 E5M2 for improved inferencing.

To leverage these improvements, the WMMA instructions have been enhanced on the 9070 series cards. In case you don't remember, AMD had added support for Wave Matrix Multiply Accumulate (WaveMMA or WMMA) last time with RDNA 3.

AMD is promising 2x the FP16 throughput on RDNA 4 vs RDNA 3 (RX 7000), and 4x in the case of INT8; and double those with Sparsity.

For Stable Diffusion AI image generation, the new RDNA 4 graphics are bringing AMD-optimized models with claims of much better performance thanks to corresponding memory usage improvements. The company also expects support for FLUX AI and LLMs in the future.

In real applications like Adobe Lightroom, Da Vinci Resolve, AMD is promising up to 34% better performance on 9070 XT vs 7900 GRE. Meanwhile, in the case of generative AI, the company expects the 9070 XT to be up to 70% faster than the 7900 GRE. These were measured on Windows 11.

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and AMD seems to be doing just that. Using all this AI firepower in its arsenal, the company is trying to further improve the stability of its display drivers with the new AMD AI Inspector feature.

The company is also finally bringing ML-based upscaling with FSR 4 and other frame-generation technologies

You can find the entire coverage of our RDNA 4 (RX 9070 series) at this link.