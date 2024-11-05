AMD is working on Threadripper and new APUs with 3D V-Cache

AMD's processors with Stacked 3D V-Cache are famous for being the best processors for gaming, thanks to large amounts of L3 cache inside. However, 3D V-Cache is only available in "regular" Ryzen and server-grade EPYC processors, leaving Threadripper users and those with Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) outside the party. That is reportedly about to change.

Zhangzhonghao, a known hardware leaker from Chiphell (via VideoCardz), confirmed earlier speculations that 3D V-Cache is coming to Threadripper processors. Users discovered that a manual for one of ASUS' WRX90 motherboards mentions 3D V-Cache-related settings.

Since WRX90 motherboards do not work with EPYC and Ryzen processors and no existing Threadripper has Stacked 3D V-Cache, the discovery led to speculation about AMD expanding the technology to more processor lineups and its HEDT solutions.

Also, better L3 cache is reportedly coming to APUs, which are regular processors with beefier integrated graphics. However, as the report claims, that feature might be initially limited to high-end laptops, not desktop processors.

Here is the translated message from the Chiphell forums:

Today, I saw news that ASUS's TRX motherboard BIOS manual mentioned Vcache, so I checked with the supply chain, and it's true that it will be released. Additionally, the next generation will start stacking 3D on the APU (to enhance the CPU and GPU). The technology and costs are already in place, but current information suggests this will be limited to laptops, specifically for high-end models.

AMD is getting ready to launch the first processor with the second-generation 3D V-Cache. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D will be available on November 7, offering users more cache and slightly better gaming performance. Also, for the first time since the introduction of Stacked 3D V-Cache in the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD will allow you to overclock the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.