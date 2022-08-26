AMD releases new chipset driver with official Windows 11 22H2 support

As we move closer to the rumored launch date of Windows 11 22H2 or "Windows 11 2022 Update," hardware manufacturers have started pushing their drivers optimized for the newest OS. AMD Radeon Software drivers are already updated for Windows 11 22H2, and now it is time for chipset drivers from the red team.

Version 4.08.09.2337 is now available for download from the official website, and it brings official support for Windows 11 version 22H2, with no other changes mentioned.

Before installing, check out the list of known bugs and issues:

Sometimes custom install fails to upgrade to latest drivers.

Text alignment issues may be seen on Russian language.

Manual system restart required on Non-English OS after the installation is complete.

Windows® Installer pop-up message may appear during the installation.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show uninstall status as fail on non-English OS.

The latest AMD Chipset Driver is available for all motherboards compatible with Zen-based processors (Ryzen, Athlon, and Threadripper) with the following chipsets: A320, B350, X370, B450, X470, X399, A520, B550, X570, TRX40, and WRX80. Although all AM4 and TR4/sTRX4-based motherboards support Windows 11, first-gen Ryzen and Threadripper, seventh-gen AMD A-Series, and Ryzen 2000G do not officially work with Microsoft's newest OS. Still, users can bypass these limitations using a popular utility called Rufus.

Download AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 4.08.09.2337 for Windows 10 and 11 64-bit here.