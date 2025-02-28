AMD's driver-based frame gen gets upgrades while Image Sharpening now supports full desktop

It's a massive day for AMD's GPU division, with it unveiling the highly anticipated RX 9070 series graphics cards to the masses while also giving deep looks at all the RDNA and software tech powering the new hardware. Not every upgrade requires RDNA 4 hardware though, as AMD is also bringing upgrades to its Radeon driver software.

The first of which is hitting AMD's HYPR-RX suite, the custom profiles the company offers for optimizing performance and lowering input lag, all with one click from the AMD Radeon Software app. It's this package's Fluid Motion Frames tech that's receiving the update this time, bumping up the version number to 2.1.

This is an in-driver frame generation technology that users can enable in their games without needing any built-in developer support. This is separate from what AMD is delivering with the new machine learning-powered upscaling for RDNA 4 GPUs. As such, AMD Fluid Motion Frames can be used across Radeon RX 6000, 7000, and the new 9070 series graphics cards, as well as Ryzen AI 300 family of processors from the company.

AMD elaborated that with the Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 update, the tech is now producing less ghosting and better temporal tracking when generating frames, even down to the fine features that would give previous versions trouble. Overlays inside games will now be handled better with this upgrade too.

Coupled with other HYPR-RX technologies, AMD says players using it can expect 2.7 times the performance compared to native gameplay on average.

Elsewhere in the Radeon suite, AMD has delivered the Radeon Image Sharpening 2 post-processing technique for use in games and videos. Now though, the feature can even be used across the complete desktop. The company says the upgrade will "provide stronger, more responsive sharpening in more use cases," thanks to the efficiency gains it has made over the previous version.

You can also find the entire coverage of our RDNA 4 (RX 9070 series) at this link.