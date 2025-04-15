Android phones will mimic iPhones by automatically restarting, but it's a feature

Back in November 2024, a curious Apple iPhone behaviour stumped even law enforcement as the phones would be restarting automatically if they were kept in the "locked" state for a while. As it turned out, this was not a bug and, in fact, was a feature added to improve the security of the device. Apple added this with iOS 18.1, and it is called "inactivity reboot."

It looks like Google liked what it saw, and hence the feature has now been adopted for Android phones as well. With the latest version 25.14 update to Google Play services that was released yesterday, a phone that has not been unlocked for three days will restart automatically, prompting a user to input the phone's password or PIN upon reboot.

The release note for the Google Play services version 25.14 notes (spotted by 9to5Google):

With this feature, your device automatically restarts if locked for 3 consecutive days.

The update also has several other improvements and additions. The full changelog is given below:

Device Connectivity [Phone] With this feature, receivers get a preview of content before they accept a Quick Share transfer.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] We’ve fixed issues with device connections-related services to improve your overall experience. Location & Context [Phone] Updating on-device location history settings page to support Google Material expressive components. Security & Privacy [Phone] With this feature, your device automatically restarts if locked for 3 consecutive days. System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

[Auto] With this new feature, Location Time Zone Provider (LTZP) is now available.

Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] With this feature, you'll find an updated UI for the Usage and diagnostics screen. Utilities [Phone] With this feature, it’s easier to set up your new device and transfer data from your old device.

[Phone] Bug fixes for Utilities related services. Wallet [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Digital Wallet & Payments related processes in their apps.

On the topic of Android security, another interesting addition that was made recently is related to the safer sideloading of apps. You can read about it in this article.

