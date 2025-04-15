Another outage hits Microsoft as Teams file sharing goes down

Earlier today, we covered a recent Google Cloud outage wherein its UPS systems failed, leading to interruptions and a six-hour outage.

Microsoft is no stranger to such occurrences as it faced two just last week, first when Exchange Admin Center went down and second, when the family subscription service misbehaved.

It's time for another one this week as Microsoft has confirmed that file sharing functionality on the Teams app is currently broken. The company confirmed this via its official Microsoft 365 Status X handle. The company has informed that you can get status updates regarding the progress of the bug on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal with issue ID "TM1055900" so details regarding the outage will be shared there.

We're investigating an issue impacting Files sharing functionality within Microsoft Teams. Further details can be found under TM1055900 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 15, 2025

The official Microsoft 365 Service Health Status website currently lists that there is no issue with "everything up and running". However, the page will likely be updated soon to reflect the situation.

We will update the post once more details are available.