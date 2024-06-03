Apple allegedly preparing to overhaul the iPhone Control Center as a part of iOS 18

iOS 18 is expected to be a significant update. Notably, according to previous reports, iOS 18 is reported to pack multiple AI features, including AI transcription and summarizing. Moreover, iOS 18 is also rumored to bring AI-powered features to Apple's core apps, such as Safari, Spotlight Search, Siri, Mail, and Messages.

Recently, it surfaced that iOS 18 will bring the option to create customized emojis using generative AI. Now, the latest information suggests that, apart from the handful of AI features, the iOS 18 update will also bring some updates to the Control Center.

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that Apple is working on redesigning the iPhone Control Center, which will roll out with iOS 18. The changes will be seen in the "now playing" music widget and the HomeKit smart home controls. Gurman says,

In other iOS 18 news, here are a few additional tidbits: The Settings app is getting revamped with a cleaner interface, better organization and much-improved search (this is coming to macOS as well). Control Center, meanwhile, will be upgraded with a new music widget and improvements to how it operates smart home appliances.

The Control Center that you have on your iPhone currently hasn't seen many changes since the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017. With iOS 18, Apple may be giving the Control Center its long pending overhaul.

Though Gurman hasn't shared specific details on what changes we could see iOS 18 bring to the Control Center, there are some speculations. The iOS 18 update could make the Now Playing UI bigger, which could also include the album art and progress bar by default.

Additionally, the HomeKit smart home controls, which are automatically generated by the iOS system, could add the ability to let users manually choose the accessories to include in the Control Center. Moreover, it could also gain a fixed layout that is always visible. We will have more clarity when Apple debuts iOS 18 at the upcoming WWDC event scheduled for June 10.