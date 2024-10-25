Apple brings back volume slider on iPhone's lock screen with iOS 18.2

Apple Intelligence features are finally making their way to iPhones. While Apple has been talking about Apple Intelligence since WWDC 2024, it is now with the iOS 18.2 update that the features are now coming to the supported devices. Users can enjoy Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration into Siri and Writing Tools in various applications across iOS.

Interestingly, Apple is also bringing back a feature that was removed after the release of iOS 16 in 2022. Notably, Apple removed the volume slider from the iPhone lock screen, and it only appeared when the user used AirPlay.

Now, after installing iOS 18.2 beta, users can bring back that capability and control the volume straight from their lock screen. To enable this feature, users need to navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Audio and Visual and toggle on "Always Show Volume Control."

Once the feature is enabled, you will always see the volume slider on the lock screen when using headphones or any Bluetooth device, even using the iPhone's built-in speaker.

In iOS 18.2-related news, Apple is also adding a Visual Intelligence feature similar to Google Lens. This feature gives users more information when they point the camera at anything. The feature can read text in images and utilize location data in images as well.

The feature can be used with Google Search or ChatGPT for more detailed information. To access the feature, the user needs to hold the new Camera Control button on the lock screen and snap a photo to learn more about it.

Source and image: 9To5Mac