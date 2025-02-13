Apple CEO teases 'newest member of the family' to arrive next Wednesday

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased a new product release in an X post with the hashtag #AppleLaunch and an animated Apple logo. Cook revealed that "the newest member of the family" will be available on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

While the cryptic message is open to interpretation, speculation is rife that Apple will release the second iteration of its AirTag. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman estimates that AirTag 2 will come with significant upgrades, including increased tracking range and a tamper-proof speaker for added functionality and security.

The current version of AirTag uses Precision Finding within a range of 10 to 30 meters, depending on the surrounding conditions. Gurman adds, "The new model should triple that by using the next-generation ultrawide-band chip, I’m told."

Aside from the AirTag 2, the industry had rumors of a new iPhone SE model release. Gurman also went on to report that the fourth-generation iPhone SE is still "imminent" and could be released as early as next week.

Apple released the iPhone SE 3 in 2022, and the phone is now very dated compared to its Android rivals. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to draw inspiration from the design of the iPhone 14, so it uses Face ID instead of Touch ID. Apple Intelligence support is also promised.

Gurman further added that rumors for additional announcements were there, possibly including details about the Apple Vision Pro and MacBook Air featuring the M4. The latter has been tipped to land in the next few weeks.

The fact that the event has been titled "Apple Launch", rather than the more standard "Apple Event", has led many to believe that Apple has more major product announcements in store.