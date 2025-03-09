Apple could be the biggest loser in the Google Chrome sell off case

The Washington Post has recently reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration has decided to uphold the Biden-era proposal to break up the Google search business, resulting in the sale of the Chrome browser. While the move could be a big blow to Google's dominance in the online search market, Apple could also get hit by the latest DOJ proposal.

Back in August, federal judge Amit Mehta asserted allegations against Google, concluding that the tech giant has taken monopolistic policies in the search market and it must sell the Chrome browser to address concerns. According to DOJ's latest filing, a Chrome sell-off will "provide an opportunity for a new rival to operate a significant gateway to search the internet, free of Google's monopoly control."

The final remedies will be decided in April, and Google is now at risk of losing a product that holds over 66 percent of the browser market share worldwide. However, a Google Chrome sell-off could also wipe out $20 billion from Apple revenues.

Google currently serves as the default search engine on Apple's exclusive browser app, Safari, and it pays Apple a whopping $20 billion to secure that position. A potential divestment of Chrome from Google will end Google's presence in Safari as the default browser.

Meanwhile, Apple is not sitting idle. In January, the iPhone maker filed an emergency motion to halt the case, alleging that its interests might not be fairly represented in the proceedings. While Judge Mehta turned down Apple's request, he allowed the company to submit its post-hearing briefs and provide arguments.

Apple has already said in the court filings that it has no intention of building an exclusive search engine to rival Google. Instead, it defended the deal with Google, arguing that it takes a significant amount of time and resources to develop a similar product. However, Apple has long been exploring the idea of a powerful search technology to improve its software experience and keep a bargaining chip against Google.