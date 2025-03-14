Apple could bring live translation to AirPods later this year

A new update is in the works for the Apple AirPods, which is rumored to bring an in-person live translation feature to the earphones. This means that the AirPods will allow users to instantly translate conversations when two people speak different languages.

According to sources close to the project (via Bloomberg), the live translation feature for AirPods will be part of a software update coming later this year. The report suggests that the update could be linked to iOS 19, which is Apple's next significant update for iPhones. Notably, the live translation feature on AirPods will rely on the Translate app on the iPhone.

The concept is simple. If an English speaker is talking to someone who is speaking a different language, say Spanish, the iPhone will listen, translate the speech into English, and send it to the AirPods. At the same time, English speaker's words will be translated into Spanish and played through the iPhone.

Google also offers a similar translation feature with their Pixel Buds for years. Apple's Translate app has also been in existence on iPhones since 2020. However, the addition of live translation to AirPods will make the conversation more natural and seamless. Apple has been adding new features for AirPods with iOS update. For instance, iOS 18 brought a suite of hearing aid capabilities for people with hearing issues.

Alongside live translation, Apple is also said to be working on a big upgrade for iOS and macOS. There are rumors that the next iOS update, i.e., iOS 19, will be one of the biggest updates in years for Apple users. There are also reports of Apple developing AirPods with built-in cameras. For now, Apple is tackling the rumored software bugs that have delayed the Siri upgrades.