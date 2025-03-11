Apple is reportedly working on a 'dramatic' UI overhaul for iOS, iPadOS and macOS

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly working on a "dramatic" overhaul that will transform the user interface of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This revamp includes updated icons, menus, apps, and buttons.

The last time Apple made such a major UI change was in 2013 with iOS 7, which abandoned skeuomorphic elements in favor of a flatter design. Now, with iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, codenamed "Luck," Apple is once again planning a significant visual overhaul.

On the Mac side, this revamp, codenamed "Cheer," will be part of the upcoming macOS 16. It is expected to be the biggest refresh since macOS Big Sur. That update, aside from a redesigned UI, introduced the Control Center to macOS for the first time, as well as privacy enhancements.

Alongside the upcoming UI revamp, the company also plans to make navigation and controls easier, taking some ideas from VisionOS. Things like circular app icons, translucent panels, and a simpler way to manage windows could appear in iOS and macOS. However, features like hand gestures and immersive 3D depth will remain unique to the Vision Pro.

Apple plans to showcase the updated designs at WWDC in June. The goal is to make transitioning between devices in its ecosystem more seamless by adopting a more consistent user interface. Right now, there are noticeable differences in how icons, menus, and applications appear across Apple's operating systems.

Apple is also hoping that this redesign will help boost its sluggish iPhone sales, especially after the unexpected 5% decline during the last holiday season.

That said, this refresh should not be seen as a merger of Apple's major OSes. As Gurman notes:

The company believes it can make better Macs and iPads by keeping their operating systems separate. Another benefit for Apple is it encourages consumers to buy both devices rather than getting by with one.

Apple has been facing some turbulence lately. Aside from declining iPhone sales, the company has reportedly postponed the launch of its Smart Home Hub due to delays in the development of Siri upgrades.