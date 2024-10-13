Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home operating system and devices

While Apple has certainly been highly successful with releasing hardware products in several categories (PCs, smartphones, smartwatches) it has yet to make a meaningful dent in the smart home space. Its HomePod smart speakers and its various Apple TV set-top boxes have a faithful but also small audience compared to the companies that have launched far more successful devices in these areas.

However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to make a bigger push for devices in the smart home industry. Gurman reports that some members of Apple's shutdown smart electric car division have been moved over to a new Home Ecosystem team.

The report also claims that Apple is developing a new homeOS specifically for its new smart home products. It will reportedly be based on Apple's tvOS which is used in its Apple TV devices.

One of the upcoming new smart home devices, according to the report, is a display that Gurman describes as an "affordable iPad-like screen." It will be able to stream movies and TV shows from the Apple TV app, along with the ability to take FaceTime calls, browse the internet with a browser, or access apps like Notes and Calendar.

Gurman claims this device will be so affordable some homeowners are expected to buy more than one of these Apple smart displays to be placed in different rooms. However, the article does not offer a release date for this device.

The same report claims that sometime later, Apple will release a more expensive smart home product. For around $1,000, people will be able to get a tabletop device with a screen that will be placed on top of a robotic limb. It is supposed to have features like video conferencing, home security monitoring and more. Again, there's no word on when this device could launch.