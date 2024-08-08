Apple is reportedly working on its smallest computer ever with a new Mac mini design

Apple first launched the Mac mini computer in 2005. Since then, this small form factor computer has been something of a niche product in Apple's Mac lineup. Today, there's word that Apple is going to launch a new Mac mini model later in 2024, and it could be a huge change in its overall design.

Bloomberg is reporting via unnamed sources that the new Mac mini for 2024 will be the smallest computer ever developed by Apple. The story claims that the overall size will be closer to the company's Apple TV streaming box.

The story doesn't have much info on the overall design of the box. It does claim that it could be taller than the current Mac mini, which is 1.4 inches high. The report also claims the new model will retain the aluminum casing of previous models.

The report says Apple is currently testing one of the new Mac mini models that will have an HDMI port, a power port, and at least three USB-C ports in the back. Inside, the company will put in its new in-house M4 processor, which was first announced in May and put inside the new iPad Pro tablet. Indeed, today's report claims Apple thinks the Mac mini will be basically the iPad Pro in a small box.

Bloomberg added that the new 2024 Mac mini will reportedly have two versions. One will have the M4 chip inside the iPad Pro. The other version will have a more powerful version of the M4 that has yet to be announced, which will support more RAM and a faster GPU.

The article concludes by claiming the Mac mini with the standard M4 will begin shipping from the company's suppliers in August for a launch sometime later this year. The version with the more advanced M4 chip will launch sometime after the first model.