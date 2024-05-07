Apple kills iPad 9 with the Home button and lowers the price of iPad 10 by $100

Apple's May 7 "Let Loose" event was full of announcements for those wanting to buy a new iPad Pro or iPad Air. Although Apple completely ignored the iPad mini, which is now pushing three (first announced in September 2021), the company revealed some important news about its cheapest models, the 9th-generation iPad and the 10th-generation iPad.

The 9th-gen iPad is no more. Today puts an end to the iconic iPad design, which was first introduced 11 years ago with the original iPad Air. Apple is no longer making and selling any iPads with the Home button. Now, the 10th-gen iPad, with its edge-to-edge display and a fingerprint scanner in the power button, is the most affordable iPad you can buy from Apple.

The 10th-gen iPad is a slightly controversial model, which was bashed by many for its unusually high price tag. However, today, Apple is trying to make the device more appealing by slashing its price by $100. You can now get this tablet starting at just $349 for the 64GB Wi-Fi version.

The updated price is the only new thing for the iPad 10. It is still the same colorful iPad with a 10.9-inch IPS TrueTone display, the Apple A14 processor, UCB-C port, and a puny 64GB of storage in the base configuration (you can up that to a more tolerable 256GB). It also has its own sleeve of accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

With the 9th-generation iPad gone, here is what the iPad lineup looks like with today's announcements:

10.9-inch iPad starting at $349

8.3-inch iPad mini 6 starting at $499

11-inch iPad Air 6 starting at $599

13-inch iPad Air 6 starting at $799

11-inch iPad Pro starting at $999

13-inch iPad Pro starting at $1,299

You can learn more about the new iPad Pro models here and the new iPad Air here.