Apple Maps on iOS 18 gains a useful 'Search Here' feature

Apple Maps has introduced a new "Search Here" button. This feature is arriving with the latest iOS 18 Beta update. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to search for something they previously searched for in the areas they have moved to next.

Currently, Apple Maps intermittently updates the search area as you move along the map. According to a fresh report, Apple Maps still auto-refreshes when you move around, but with the new "Search Here" feature, you no longer need to cancel your search.

For example, if you have searched for the best restaurants in location A and have now moved to location B, tapping on the "Search Here" button will show you the names of the best restaurants in location B. This will work for anything you search for, including gas stations, coffee shops, and even mobile stores.

This feature would be especially handy in situations where you are in a new town or city and don't know what you will be looking for when you arrive there. The Apple Maps "Search Here" button is similar to Google Maps' "search this area" button, which has been available for a long time.

The Apple Maps "Search Here" button will be visible to users running iOS 18 Beta. The "Search Here" button will allow your search to follow you to your destination. It will still show you the search results if you adjust the zoom level of the map or move to a new location from the original search.

If you wish to try out this new Apple Maps feature, you need to have iOS 18 Beta installed on your compatible iPhone. To install the beta, ensure that you're enrolled in the Beta Program or Developer Beta Program. Recently, with iOS 18 Beta, Apple introduced Apple Maps on the web, allowing anyone to use it from a modern web browser.

Source and image: MacRumors