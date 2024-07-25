Apple Maps on the web now available in public beta

Apple Maps was originally announced alongside the release of iOS 6 in 2012. Over the past decade, Apple has consistently delivered updates to enhance the Maps experience for users. However, until recently, the Apple Maps app was available exclusively on Apple's own devices running iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Yesterday, Apple announced the public beta of Apple Maps on the web, allowing anyone to access it from a modern web browser, including Edge and Chrome.

Apple Maps on the web availability details:

Apple Maps on the web is currently available only in English.

Apple Maps will work on Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad. Yes, it won't work on iPhone.

Apple Maps will work on Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

Apple Maps will support additional languages, browsers, and platforms in the future.

On supported devices, Apple Maps on the web allows users to get driving and walking directions, search for places and information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews, and browse Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore. Features like Look Around will be available on the Apple Maps web experience in the coming months.

With the Apple Maps web experience, developers can link out to Maps on the web, allowing users to get driving directions, see location information, and more. MapKit JS allows developers to embed interactive Apple Maps on websites, annotate points of interest, and perform geo-related searches. MapKit JS developers can now link out to Maps on the web if required.

This expansion of Apple Maps to the web marks a significant step for Apple, making its navigation services more accessible to a wider audience and offering increased utility for developers. While currently in beta with limited features and compatibility, the future looks promising with planned improvements and expanded platform and browser support. This move could potentially challenge Google Maps' dominance in the web mapping space.

Source: Apple