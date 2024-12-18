Apple Maps web beta now supports 'Look Around' feature

The beta version of the Apple Maps web has gained support for the "Look Around" feature. The feature is similar to Google's Street View, which lets users explore the nearby streets and neighborhoods in an immersive 360-degree panoramic view. Apple launched the beta version of Apple Maps on the web in July, allowing users of other platforms including Windows, to access the map service directly from a web browser. Initially, the beta was launched in limited regions but now is slowly expanding to more countries.

Apple first introduced the "Look Around" feature back in 2019 with iOS 13. It allowed users to virtually navigate through cities and landmarks. Now, the Apple Maps web version is gaining the feature, giving the same experience to non-Apple users, including those on Windows PC using Chrome, Edge, or Firefox browsers. The feature was first spotted by Chris Carley, and he noted that the feature "doesn’t seem to have the same parallax effect it does on the iOS and Mac apps when looking around. Does still have it when moving."

It appears that the "Look Around" feature was added to the Apple Maps web beta quite a few days ago, but as noted by Carley, it wasn't there at launch. Look Around is available in multiple cities in the United States, including countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, London, and more. You can access the full list by heading over to Apple's website.

Apple Maps on the web is still in its early beta phase. It offers essential features including map exploration, business searches, and directions. Advanced tools such as transit maps, 3D building view, and Apple ID integration are still missing at the moment. Apple is expected to enhance the experience on the web with more features, language support, and broader compatibility in the future. Users interested in trying out Apple Maps on the web can visit beta.maps.apple.com on any modern browser.