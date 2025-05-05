Apple might switch to bi-annual iPhone launches, says analyst

Apple iPhone launches primarily happen in September, when the company unwraps its Pro and basic models at different price points. It also launches a budget-focused iPhone every few years in the year's first half. Previously sold under the "SE" brand, this year's budget iPhone legacy was continued by the iPhone 16e.

A fresh prediction from renowned Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the Cupertino giant might change how it launches iPhone models every year. Apple will reschedule iPhone launches so that its premium devices arrive in the second half as usual, while the cheaper models, including the regular iPhone, take place in the first half of the year.

Kuo has laid out Apple's possible launch plan for the next two and a half years. Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17, followed by the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

Apple's bi-annual launch schedule will kick off from next year, and the Cupertino giant will only launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim, and the first iPhone Foldable in the second half of 2026.

That said, the non-Pro iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to launch in the first half of 2027, according to the analyst. The second half of 2027 is reserved for the iPhone Foldable 2, iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, and iPhone 19 Slim. Kuo noted that the iPhone 19 Slim will have a bigger display than its predecessor.

Here's how the schedule could look:

• 2H25:

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 • 1H26:

iPhone 17e • 2H26:

iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim • 1H27:

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e • 2H27:

iPhone Foldable 2 (already kicked off), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (with a larger display vs. 18 Slim)

On a side note, the Slim/Air iPhone variant is set to be the thinnest iPhone ever and might even ditch the USB-C connector to become the first portless iPhone. Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is tipped to be priced upwards of $2,000 and feature a metallic glass hinge.

Given the handful of smartphones in its portfolio compared to the Android army, Apple has limited itself to a single iPhone event yearly to unveil its latest upgrades. The upcoming shift in its marketing strategy is due to factors including intense competition, particularly in China.

Apple will be able to close the market gap with its competitors, who typically release new models in the first half. Samsung, one of Apple's biggest rivals, also has a bi-annual launch schedule for Galaxy devices. The South Korean giant releases the flagship S series around the start of the year, followed by new foldables around July and August.

"Due to intense competition, Apple needs to offer more iPhone models. Launching them all in 2H risks diluting marketing efforts. For instance, the growing shipment ratio of the Pro series is overshadowing budget models," Kuo said.

It remains to be seen how things unfold for the company that is among the big names affected by the recent US tariffs. Previous reports suggest Apple is planning a major shake-up for the 20th anniversary iPhone; however, design complexities could make it harder to move production outside China.