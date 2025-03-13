Apple Music Classical gets a new web player

Apple has launched a new web player for its streaming app dedicated to classical music, allowing you to play songs in the web browser of your choice. The update comes about two years after Apple Music Classical was launched as a standalone app for classical music lovers.

More accessible than ever, introducing Apple Music Classical on the web: https://t.co/SJzywcK2dp pic.twitter.com/fQHbBmnoSR — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 13, 2025

The new web player for Apple Music Classical features a user interface similar to what you have seen for Apple Music and, recently, Apple Podcasts. It shows all the playback controls, queue, and volume slider at the top. Meanwhile, the search bar and the buttons to navigate different sections of the app are on the left.

Apple Music Classical offers users a massive catalog of recordings, fully optimized search, curated playlists, composer biographies, and descriptions of artists' works. It's free to download from the App Store but requires an Apple Music subscription to play the songs.

The app was initally available for iPhone and iPad but later launched for Android devices as well. Now, you can stream classical music on your desktop as well via the web player.

If you're wondering why the company developed a standalone app, Apple said that it supports the "complex data structure of classical music," which has "longer and more detailed titles, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces."

The app came to fruition a couple of years after Apple acquired the music streaming service Primephonic. It has since been updated to support Shazam and expanded the music library by acquiring BIS Records.

Apple says its app has the world's largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks, including thousands of exclusive albums. You can listen to music in up to 24 bit/192 kHz Hi-Res Lossless audio quality and play thousands of recordings in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The app lets you find recordings by searching by composer, work, conductor, and catalog number.