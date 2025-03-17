Apple once again tipped to price its first foldable upwards of $2,000

There is a lot of speculation floating around the internet regarding Apple's first foldable iPhone. Some suggest that Apple could opt for a clamshell design for its first foldable, while others believe it will be a book-style foldable.

It was recently reported that Apple's first foldable—a book-style device—could feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The inner display is rumored to be crease-free, a feature Apple has invested heavily in, as the company wanted some technological advancement with its foldable compared to the already available ones.

Now, in an investor research note with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long (via MacRumors) said that Apple's first foldable could be quite pricey, with a starting price of $2,300 in the United States. This goes in line with previous pricing estimates shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo suggested that the Apple foldable iPhone could start somewhere in the $2,000 price range. If we go by this quoted pricing, the foldable iPhone would cost nearly twice as much as the current top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max, which comes with a starting price of $1,199.

Tim Long arrived at this price estimate after his recent trip to Asia, where he had the chance to meet with hardware manufacturers. He further noted that discussions within the supply chain suggest the foldable iPhone could launch sometime in 2026 or 2027. Long also believes that "the device's higher starting price would unsurprisingly limit sales volume."

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a titanium alloy casting with a hinge made up of stainless steel and titanium alloy. Touch ID is also expected to be integrated into the power button. But apart from that, other details are still under wraps.