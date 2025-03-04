Apple refreshes iPad Air with the M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard

Apple just took the wraps off the new version of the iPad Air. The iPad Air, which was updated last year in May 2024, is getting refreshed with the super-fast M3 processor, nearly doubling the speed of the M1 version and even outperforming the A14 Bionic chipset by over three times. The new iPad Air is available in two sizes—11 inches and 13 inches.

One of the biggest improvements in the iPad Air is the graphics performance. Thanks to the M3 chip, the iPad Air gets new features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Apple says that the iPad Air with M3 chip is four times better at rendering graphics than the M1 model. Additionally, the Neural Engine is also 60% faster, enhancing AI-powered tasks like image editing and smart searches.

Apple Intelligence is also at the core of handling all the AI features. The new iPad Air includes Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, smarter Siri interactions, ChatGPT integration in Siri, etc.

A new Magic Keyboard has also been launched. The redesigned Magic Keyboard has a larger trackpad, a new function row for quick controls, and a magnetic attachment. The Magic Keyboard starts at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch version.

As far as the pricing of the iPad Air with M3, Apple has kept the same price as last year for both sizes: $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Pre-orders are open now, and the devices will be available starting March 12. The standard iPad is also getting an upgrade with an A16 chip and more storage for the same price.