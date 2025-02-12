Apple releases Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets

Apple today expanded the availability of its Apple TV service to billions of Android users with the release of the new Apple TV app in the Google Play Store. Previously, Apple offered a version of its Apple TV app for Google TV devices. This new app will work on smartphones, tablets, and foldables running Android 8.0 and up.

With the Apple TV Android app, users will be able to watch Apple Original shows and movies, Apple TV+ subscription content, including Friday Night Baseball, featuring two live MLB games every week throughout the regular season. With MLS Season Pass, users can stream live soccer matches, allowing them to enjoy the entire MLS regular season with no blackouts.

Additionally, users can even subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass through Google Play billing for seamless payments. Users can create a new Apple Account from their Android device and subscribe to Apple TV+ for $9.99 per month. The MLS Season Pass will be available as an optional add-on for $12.99/month or $79/season. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

With this new Apple TV app on Android, users can pick up where they left off seamlessly across all their iOS and Android devices. They can stream it all over Wi-Fi or with a cellular connection, or download the content to watch offline.

Unfortunately, Apple TV app users on Android will not be able to rent and purchase movies and shows. However, content already purchased on Apple devices can be accessed within this app without issues.

This expansion to Android significantly increases the accessibility of Apple TV and its content. Users can download the Apple TV app for free from the Google Play Store here.