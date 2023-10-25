Apple releases iOS 17.1 with AirDrop over the internet, StandBy improvements, and more

Apple has started rolling out iOS 17.1 to compatible iPhones. The update delivers some of the previously announced features unavailable in the initial iOS 17.0 update released in September, such as AirDrop over the internet. Other changes include StandBy improvements for iPhones with always-on-display support, new features for Apple Music, and various fixes across the operating system.

You can check out what is new in iOS 17 in our dedicated article.

What is new in iOS 17.1?

. Your iPhone can continue transferring content even after you step out of the AirDrop range. StandBy now lets you control the screen time out or keep it working all the time. The change is only available on iPhones with always-on-display support, namely the iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro lineup.

now lets you control the screen time out or keep it working all the time. The change is only available on iPhones with always-on-display support, namely the iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro lineup. Apple Music improvements: You can add songs, albums, and playlists to your favorites. You can add new artwork to personalize your playlists. Playlists now feature song suggestions at the bottom to "match the vibe."

improvements: The Lock Screen Photo Shuffle now lets you pick an album instead of randomly selected photos from the entire photo library.

now lets you pick an album instead of randomly selected photos from the entire photo library. Action Button improvements on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup to prevent accidental activations in pockets or bags using the proximity sensor.

improvements on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup to prevent accidental activations in pockets or bags using the proximity sensor. Flash Indicator on the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Other changes and fixes:

Home key support for Matter locks

Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Which iPhones support iOS 17.1?

iOS 17.1 is compatible with all iPhones running iOS 17.1:

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation).

iPhone XR.

iPhone XS and XS Max.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How to download iOS 17.1?

Launch the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update.