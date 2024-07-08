Apple releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 for supported iPhones

It's been two weeks since the last iOS 18 beta arrived and Apple has pushed iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 to the users for testing. Apple has also published the release notes for iOS 18 Beta 3, detailing the bug fixes and changes it has added to the update.

If you're interested, you can download the latest beta version on your supported iPhone model to get a preview of upcoming apps and features. To install the build, make sure you're enrolled in the Beta Program or Developer Beta Program.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on "Beta Updates" and select "iOS 18 Developer Beta" from the list. Note that developer beta updates are primarily meant for developers, therefore, could be buggy and have unexpected consequences. Hence, it's advised to proceed with caution and backup all data before installing it.

Apple previewed the iOS 18 update at the WWDC keynote event earlier this year. So far, the Cupertino giant has shipped several new features previously discussed, as part of two developer betas. You can try the new Passwords app, home screen dark mode, new wallpapers, T9 dialer, Game Mode, flashlight customizations, Wi-Fi password sharing, digital power button, and lock your iPhone apps.

The company also talked about its suite of AI features "Apple Intelligence" that will work across the ecosystem. It brings writing tools to proofread documents, summarize, and rewrite different versions. You will be able to transcribe recorded calls, reduce interruptions, and prioritize emails and notifications, among other things.

However, the latest iOS 18 Developer Beta is unlikely to include any of these features. Apple previously said that Apple Intelligence features "will be available in beta as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall in U.S. English." Meanwhile, Apple's big Siri upgrade is expected to arrive in beta in 2025.