Apple reveals the most downloaded apps and games from the App Store in 2024

As 2024 nears its end, Apple has revealed the list of its most downloaded apps and games of the year. The list highlights the top free and paid apps and games across iPad, iPhone, and Apple Arcade. The year-end charts are available on the App Store's Today tab. Users can also discover the 17 standout apps and games handpicked by App Store Editors for their creativity, innovation, and ability to enhance daily lives. The list also includes the top Apple Arcade games for iPhones and iPads in the US.

Here is the list of the most downloaded apps and games for 2024 in different categories in the US:

Top 10 free iPhone apps:

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

Threads

TikTok

ChatGPT

Google

Instagram

WhatsApp Messenger

CapCut - Video Editor

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Gmail - Email by Google

Top 10 paid iPhone apps:

Shadowrocket

HotSchedules

Procreate Pocket

75 Hard

AnkiMobile Flashcards

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

Goblin Tools

Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top 10 free iPhone games:

Block Blast！

MONOPOLY GO!

Roblox

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

Township

Last War: Survival

Royal Match

Brawl Stars

Subway Surfers

My Perfect Hotel

Top 10 paid iPhone games:

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Heads Up!

Geometry Dash

Papa's Freezeria To Go!

Bloons TD 6

Five Nights at Freddy's

Plague Inc.

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Stardew Valley

Red's First Flight

Top 10 free iPad apps:

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Netflix

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Calculator - Pad Edition

Disney+

Google Chrome

Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Amazon Prime Video

TikTok

Goodnotes 6

Top 10 paid iPad apps:

Procreate

Procreate Dreams

Shadowrocket

forScore

Nomad Sculpt

ToonSquid

Bluebeam Revu for ‌iPad‌

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Teach Your Monster to Read

Endless Paper

Top 10 free iPad games:

Roblox

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

MONOPOLY GO!

Subway Surfers

Brawl Stars

Geometry Dash Lite

Block Blast！

Among Us!

My Perfect Hotel

Royal Match

Top 10 paid iPad games:

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Geometry Dash

Five Nights at Freddy's

Stardew Valley

Bloons TD 6

Papa's Paleteria To Go!

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Ultimate Custom Night

Top 10 Apple Arcade games:

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Snake.io+

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sneaky Sasquatch

Bloons TD 6+

Sonic Dream Team

NFL Retro Bowl '25

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Source: Apple