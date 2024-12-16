Apple reveals the most downloaded apps and games from the App Store in 2024

As 2024 nears its end, Apple has revealed the list of its most downloaded apps and games of the year. The list highlights the top free and paid apps and games across iPad, iPhone, and Apple Arcade. The year-end charts are available on the App Store's Today tab. Users can also discover the 17 standout apps and games handpicked by App Store Editors for their creativity, innovation, and ability to enhance daily lives. The list also includes the top Apple Arcade games for iPhones and iPads in the US.
Here is the list of the most downloaded apps and games for 2024 in different categories in the US:
Top 10 free iPhone apps:
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Threads
- TikTok
- ChatGPT
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut - Video Editor
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail - Email by Google
Top 10 paid iPhone apps:
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- 75 Hard
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- Goblin Tools
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
Top 10 free iPhone games:
- Block Blast！
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
- Township
- Last War: Survival
- Royal Match
- Brawl Stars
- Subway Surfers
- My Perfect Hotel
Top 10 paid iPhone games:
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Papa's Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 6
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Stardew Valley
- Red's First Flight
Top 10 free iPad apps:
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Calculator - Pad Edition
- Disney+
- Google Chrome
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok
- Goodnotes 6
Top 10 paid iPad apps:
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Shadowrocket
- forScore
- Nomad Sculpt
- ToonSquid
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Endless Paper
Top 10 free iPad games:
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Subway Surfers
- Brawl Stars
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Block Blast！
- Among Us!
- My Perfect Hotel
- Royal Match
Top 10 paid iPad games:
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 6
- Papa's Paleteria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Ultimate Custom Night
Top 10 Apple Arcade games:
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Snake.io+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Bloons TD 6+
- Sonic Dream Team
- NFL Retro Bowl '25
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
Let us know in the comments below, how many of these apps you have downloaded on your iPhone or iPad.
Source: Apple
0 Comments - Add comment