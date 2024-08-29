Apple Sports users can now better track NFL games with drive tracker

The NFL season will be upon us soon, and to help fans stay better up to date with the teams they care about, Apple is updating the Apple Sports app with a new dynamic drive tracker. This tool lets you visualize where the ball is on the field at any time. There are also improvements to play-by-play.

Followers of college football also get a better experience with Apple Sports. Fans can now follow the top 25 teams, updated weekly, as well as their favorite teams and conferences. The information available for these games includes real-time scores, stats, and live betting odds.

The iPhone maker said that with iOS 18 and watchOS 11, Apple Sports will offer Live Activities for all teams and leagues for the first time. This data will be accessible from the iPhone and Apple Watch Lock Screens, showing live scores and play-by-play.

Additionally, later this year, the app will have a new drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views. This will make it faster to switch between My Leagues, My Teams, and users' feeds for favored leagues. There will also be an enhanced search, making it easier to view matches and leagues you don't follow yet.

Apple Sports users can currently track many sports leagues, and starting this September, the Champions League and Europa League will be available. Other soccer leagues that are supported already are the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

The Apple Sports apps launched in February this year for Apple users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. In its latest news, the company has not announced an expansion of the countries in which this app is available. Apple did, however, say it would be extending the leagues supported by the app, with the aforementioned Champions League and Europe League coming next.