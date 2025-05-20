Apple to host the WWDC 2025 event online from June 9 to 13, schedule announced

Apple has officially shared the details of its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Notably, WWDC 2025, with the tagline "On the horizon," will be a week-long event from June 9 to June 13. It will be an online event, free of charge, and will bring together developers from across the globe to learn about the latest Apple tools and technologies.

According to Apple, a special in-person event will also take place at Apple Park on June 9, at which 1,000 developers and students will attend. Things will kick off on June 9 at 10 AM PDT with Apple Keynote, where viewers will witness the launch of new operating systems: iOS 19, iPadOS 19, WatchOS 12, macOS 16, and visionOS 3.

The keynote can be viewed live on Apple's official website, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. Later that day, at 1 PM PDT, Apple will stream the "Platforms State of the Union" session. In this, developers will learn about the new tools and features available across Apple operating systems.

Apple has planned over 100 technical sessions over one week of the event, which will also be accessible online. Apple experts will discuss everything from app development to machine learning to game design. Interested developers can schedule one-to-one sessions and online Labs with Apple experts for guidance.

For the second year in a row, Apple will also highlight young talent through the Swift Student Challenge, where 50 standout students will get a chance to visit Apple Park for a three-day experience.

Apple is expected to introduce a slew of Apple Intelligence features, such as intelligent battery management and a virtual health assistant. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming visionOS 3 update is also speculated to be significant.