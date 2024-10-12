Apple wants some technological uniqueness before entering the foldable smartphone market

If a new report is to be believed, Apple is seeking to have some technological uniqueness over its rivals before entering the foldable smartphone market. The company has remained absent from the foldable smartphone market, which has developed quite significantly over the last couple of years.

While Samsung has recently maintained its dominant position in the foldable and flip phones category, Huawei shocked the world by announcing a triple-folding phone. Apple is purportedly looking to control some aspects of such an ambitious product from the company.

Previously, it was suggested that Samsung Display, the display wing of Samsung Electronics, would be supplying the display panels for folding iPhones. Rumors also popped up hinting that Apple could launch its first folding iPhone with a clamshell design in 2026. However, later, a report suggested that Apple wanted to iron out the display crease issue before launching a folding iPhone. Because of this, the plans to launch a foldable have been delayed till 2027.

Now, the latest report by Kipost suggests that the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass), a key component of foldable screens primarily controlled by Samsung Display, is one area over which Apple seeks to have more control. Not only ultra-thin glass, but Apple also wants control over the backplate, which is another important component of a folding phone, as it supports the display. It should be durable so that the folding phone lasts longer.

Furthermore, Apple is concerned that relying heavily on a display manufacturer could limit the uniqueness of its product over its rivals. Given that Apple is already too late in the market, its late entry should be justified with a unique product, or at least something unique to offer, rather than already existing folding phones, to garner attention.

