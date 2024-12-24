Apple's bezel less iPhone delayed beyond 2026 because of technical challenges, per report

Apple's plans to launch a zero-bezel iPhone might have run into a roadblock. Samsung Display and LG Display are reportedly working on advanced OLED panels for zero-bezel iPhones at Apple's request. However, both companies are purportedly facing several technical challenges, and it remains unclear when the display will enter mass production. Apple initially may have planned to release zero-bezel iPhones sometime around 2025-2026. But as per the latest scenario, the launch could be delayed beyond 2026.

According to insider sources, "If Apple wanted to release a zero-bezel OLED iPhone in 2026, it would have to have already concluded technical discussions with domestic panel manufacturers, but they are still in discussions. As of now, it is unclear whether a zero-bezel iPhone will be released in 2026."

Apple's vision of a zero-bezel display apparently iPhone involves a flat, angular design with a display that slightly curves down the edges, similar to the Apple Watch. Apple wants to avoid optical distortions, such as the "magnifying glass effect," which was one of the drawbacks of earlier curved-screen smartphones like those from Samsung.

To meet Apple's demands, Samsung Display and LG Display need to develop Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) to protect the OLED display and Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA) tailored for curved edges. Progress with OCA technology has been slow, with unresolved issues such as side-view distortion and increased screen fragility. Additionally, the display manufacturers have to ensure space for antenna placement and folding bezel circuits under the screen, adding further complexity.

Samsung Display has also highlighted difficulties with under-panel camera (UDC) integration and maintaining brightness at the edges. A zero-bezel display combined with UPC technology could offer users an immersive experience. However, the path to achieving a zero-bezel display as per Apple's requirements is fraught with technical hurdles, making the timeline a bit uncertain.

Source: The Elec