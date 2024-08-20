Apple's first robotic device to be reportedly made by Foxconn

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple was working on a robotic tabletop device, most likely an iPad tablet attached to a robotic arm with a speaker, which was currently under development. Reportedly, a "team of several hundred people" is allegedly involved in this Apple project.

Now, it appears we may have the name of the company that would be manufacturing Apple's first robotic product. It is none other than, Apple's primary assembly and production partner, Foxconn. According to a supply chain report by Taiwan's United Daily News, Foxconn's Hongzhun factory will supposedly play a "critical role" in developing this robotic device.

The Hongzhun factory is expected to be responsible for developing mechanical parts and chassis for Apple's first robotic device. Apple product is rumored to be a smart home command center and video conferencing device that can tilt up and down and also rotate 360 degrees using actuators.

Foxconn's Hongzhun factory's experience in mass-producing robotic components for their own "FoxBot" will provide a great opportunity for the Taiwanese company to become the key supply chain source for Apple's first robotic device. Furthermore, this collaboration will help Foxconn to tap into the huge market opportunities in the robotic industry.

The report further adds:

After new Apple products are launched in the future, Hongzhun will take on the heavy responsibility of mass-producing mechanical components and become a pioneer in the field of robotics for Hon Hai Group.

Hongzhun was originally a part of Apple's supply chain, and it is now actively transitioning into new businesses, with robots as its primary focus. During their shareholder's meeting, it was revealed that the company will be heavily investing in new areas, including robotics and AI. The alleged Apple robotic project seems to be the best way for Hongzhun to enter this field.

Apple has purportedly put the company's VP, Kevin Lynch, in charge of leading this project. The first robotic product from Apple could arrive sometime between 2026-2027 and may be marketed as a higher-end product, potentially costing close to the price of an iPhone, around $1000.