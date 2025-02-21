Apple's foldable might follow the OPPO Find N's footsteps by being 'shorter and fatter'

Rumors about an Apple foldable have been swirling around the internet for quite some time. However, recent leaks suggest that a clamshell-style Apple foldable is speculated to debut in 2026. Reports also indicate that Samsung is the one supplying the display for Apple's clamshell foldable, but a new leak just swerves to a different foldable.

The latest information about the purported "book-style" Apple foldable comes from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, aka DCS. The leaker has a solid track record regarding Apple, but we would still ask you to take the information with a pinch of salt.

According to DCS, the upcoming Apple foldable phone will feature a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.74-inch inner screen. The outer screen is tipped to be "a bit like Find N, but shorter and fatter," whereas the inner screen "unfolds like iPad." For context, the first-generation OPPO Find N had a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.1-inch inner display.

If that's the approach Apple is headed towards, then its foldable could be a good compact book-style foldable. For now, that is about the only information about the Apple foldable, particularly the book-style foldable available.

The leaker also adds that "the ratio of inner and outer screens is indeed unprecedented; Apple's foldable phone + foldable tablet, according to the current proofing progress." This could mean that the rumored Apple foldable could launch in 2026 or 2027, with a foldable iPad also on its way during the same timeline.

Apple is looking to push some fresh air into the pretty stale smartphone market. Of course, there are foldable phones made by several companies, but Apple's take is the one that many would be interested in seeing. By the way, the iPhone 17 Air—Apple's slimmest iPhone—is one of the most anticipated devices, expected to launch later this year.