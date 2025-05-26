Apple's major UI overhaul also reaches tvOS and watchOS

Back in March, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working on a “dramatic” UI overhaul that aims to transform the interfaces of its operating systems and bring a unified look to them all. The new Apple UI is based on the Vision Pro operating system, dubbed visionOS.

The UI overhaul project, codenamed “Solarium,” focuses on a glass-like redesign. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman writes that Apple’s UI overhaul will be the main topic at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. As the report reads, the new design is “slicker and more modern” and helps Apple bring a consistent and unified appearance to its various operating systems.

Initial reports suggested that the upcoming UI overhaul would affect iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. However, Gurman says tvOS and watchOS are next in line to get the new UI.

“That means tvOS and watchOS will both be redesigned to match their more popular siblings, while visionOS will get some adjustments — in cases where the changes make sense for a headset.”

Gurman also added that the upcoming Apple UI overhaul will be much more widely felt than the iOS 7 redesign in 2013, which was the biggest change to the iPhone interface at the time.

It remains to be seen how Apple’s approach to a unified UI across its operating system will end up. Minimizing differences might help users get a unified experience, but it might also have its own critics among the Apple fan base.

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from June 9 to June 13. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to reveal its latest operating systems with the new UI in the event, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, WatchOS 12, macOS 16, and visionOS 3. Apple also pulls back the curtain on some new Apple Intelligence features at this event.